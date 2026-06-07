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OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing, FT reports
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Business

OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing, FT reports

OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing, FT reports

ChatGPT app icon in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Jun 2026 12:21PM
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June 7 : OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a "superapp" with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a planned share listing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify competition with rival Anthropic, the report said, citing more than a dozen current and former employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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