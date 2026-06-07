OpenAI plans ChatGPT 'superapp' overhaul ahead of listing, FT reports

June 7 : OpenAI is planning its biggest ChatGPT overhaul yet, aiming to turn it into a "superapp" with coding tools and AI agents to boost revenue ahead of a planned share listing, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation at OpenAI, as it shifts resources to target lucrative enterprise clients and intensify competition with rival Anthropic, the report said, citing more than a dozen current and former employees.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.