OpenAI plans to improve ChatGPT and delay initiatives, such as advertising, The Information reports
Dec 1 : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees he was declaring a "code red" to improve ChatGPT and is planning to delay other initiatives, such as advertising, The Information reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.
OpenAI hasn't publicly acknowledged it is working on selling ads, but it is testing different types of ads, including those related to online shopping, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of its plans.