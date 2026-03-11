OpenAI plans to launch its Sora video tool in ChatGPT, The Information reports 

March 10 : OpenAI plans to soon launch its AI video generator Sora in ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sora, which expanded OpenAI's foray into multimodal AI technologies, competes with text-to-video tools from Meta and Alphabet's Google.

While text-centric AI models have been adopted at home and at work, those specialized in generating videos and pictures represent the next frontier in the technology's potential for disruption.

OpenAI launched Sora as a standalone app in September 2025. The app lets users create and share AI videos that can be spun from copyrighted content and shared to social media-like streams.

The AI firm will continue to operate the Sora standalone app, The Information said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.