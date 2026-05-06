OpenAI projects $50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says

May 5 : OpenAI expects to spend $50 billion on computing power this year, co-founder and President Greg Brockman said during his testimony in the company's courtroom battle with Elon Musk on Tuesday.

The ChatGPT maker's computing costs have risen from about $30 million in 2017 to tens of billions of dollars this year, he said.

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, is suing the company on grounds that it improperly became a for-profit company, abandoned charitable goals and should turn back into a nonprofit.