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OpenAI projects $50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says
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OpenAI projects $50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says

OpenAI projects $50 billion spending on computing power this year, Brockman says

OpenAI President Greg Brockman is questioned by OpenAI attorney Sarah Eddy, during Musk's lawsuit trial over OpenAI's for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California, U.S., May 5, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

06 May 2026 03:51AM
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May 5 : OpenAI expects to spend $50 billion on computing power this year, co-founder and President Greg Brockman said during his testimony in the company's courtroom battle with Elon Musk on Tuesday.

The ChatGPT maker's computing costs have risen from about $30 million in 2017 to tens of billions of dollars this year, he said.

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters in February.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, is suing the company on grounds that it improperly became a for-profit company, abandoned charitable goals and should turn back into a nonprofit.

Source: Reuters
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