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OpenAI provided GPT-5.5 to US for national security testing, executive said
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OpenAI provided GPT-5.5 to US for national security testing, executive said

OpenAI provided GPT-5.5 to US for national security testing, executive said

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken, March 11, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 May 2026 02:37AM
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WASHINGTON, May 5 : OpenAI gave the U.S. government early access to its GPT-5.5 model for national security testing, said OpenAI executive Chris Lehane in a LinkedIn post. 

Source: Reuters
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