OpenAI provided GPT-5.5 to US for national security testing, executive said

WASHINGTON, May 5 : OpenAI gave the U.S. government early access to its GPT-5.5 model for national security testing, said OpenAI executive Chris Lehane in a LinkedIn post.
Source: Reuters
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WASHINGTON, May 5 : OpenAI gave the U.S. government early access to its GPT-5.5 model for national security testing, said OpenAI executive Chris Lehane in a LinkedIn post.
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