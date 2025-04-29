OpenAI rolls out new shopping features with ChatGPT search update

OpenAI on Monday said it has updated ChatGPT's web search capabilities to improve online shopping for users with personalized product recommendations with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.

The generative AI pioneer's search feature has gained popularity since its introduction last year, and has become one of its most sought-after tools, with over 1 billion web searches in the past week, the company said.

The update will be available in its default AI model, GPT-4o. It will be accessible to all ChatGPT users worldwide —including Pro, Plus, and Free tiers—as well as to those using the service without logging in.

Users will receive tailored product recommendations across categories like fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics when they pose specific questions.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The update will exclude advertisements, and the company will not receive commissions from purchases made through the ChatGPT platform, OpenAI said.

The shopping results will be independently determined, and will rely on structured metadata from third-party sources such as pricing, product descriptions, and reviews, the company said.

The move comes as OpenAI is moving to challenge Alphabet's dominance in search by providing a more user-focused alternative, contrasting with Google's advertising-heavy search results.

In February, OpenAI's weekly active users surged past 400 million, a company spokesperson had told Reuters.