OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library

May 14 : OpenAI said on Wednesday it found no evidence that its user data was accessed after a security issue involving a supply-chain attack on TanStack npm, an open-source library.

Here are some details:

• The ChatGPT-maker said it found no evidence that its production systems or intellectual property were compromised, or that their software was altered

• OpenAI said two employee devices in its corporate environment were impacted after TanStack, a widely used open-source library, got compromised earlier this week

• Limited credential material was exfiltrated from these code repositories and no other information or code was impacted, OpenAI said

• The AI firm said that it isolated the impacted systems immediately after the attack and temporarily restricted code-deployment workflows, to contain impact

• OpenAI said it is rotating code-signing certificates, which would require macOS users to update their applications

• OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details