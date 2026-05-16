OpenAI seals deal in Malta to give all Maltese access to ChatGPT Plus

May 16 : U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI said on Saturday it had signed a deal with the government of Malta to give all residents access to its ChatGPT Plus service for one year after they follow a course on how to use AI.
• The programme will start in May and is expected to scale up as more Maltese residents complete the course, which will be free.
• It will also be open to Maltese citizens living abroad.
• "We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers," Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was quoted as saying in an OpenAI statement.
• Malta is the first country to launch such a programme.
• The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.