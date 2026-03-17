Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI to sell AI to US agencies through Amazon cloud unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI to sell AI to US agencies through Amazon cloud unit

OpenAI to sell AI to US agencies through Amazon cloud unit

The OpenAI logo, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Mar 2026 09:12PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2026 09:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 17 : OpenAI has signed a new deal to sell access to its AI models to U.S. defense and government agencies through Amazon's cloud unit for classified and unclassified work, the ChatGPT maker said on Tuesday.

The contract enables OpenAI to support the Pentagon under a deal it secured late last month, after the agency dropped its previous AI provider, Anthropic.

Anthropic, which won a Pentagon contract worth up to $200 million in July 2025, had been a key U.S. defense AI supplier, working with Palantir and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy its Claude models in classified military and intelligence systems.

But its relationship with the Pentagon collapsed in February after Anthropic refused to allow unrestricted military use of its AI, particularly for domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. Following which, the Pentagon labeled it a "supply chain risk" and effectively cut it off from government work.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

OpenAI, which had previously focused on unclassified government use, has now secured a Pentagon contract to provide its models for classified operations.

Its partnership with AWS builds on this latest shift, reflecting how access to government and defense contracts, especially via cloud providers already embedded in federal systems, is becoming a key battleground.

Securing government contracts could also help the ChatGPT maker attract large corporate clients, which often see high-stakes public sector work as a strong signal of trust and reliability.

Following OpenAI's transition to a for-profit structure last fall, the company updated its agreement with Microsoft to allow partnerships with rival cloud providers in selling AI to national security customers, including the Pentagon.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement