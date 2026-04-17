Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI to spend more than $20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI to spend more than $20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports

OpenAI to spend more than $20 billion on Cerebras chips, receive equity stake, The Information reports

FILE PHOTO: A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

17 Apr 2026 09:31AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 10:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 16 : OpenAI has agreed to pay chip startup Cerebras more than $20 billion over the next three years to use servers powered by the company's chips, under a deal that could also give the ChatGPT maker an equity stake in the firm, The Information reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The development comes as OpenAI attempts to pull ahead in the AI race and meet growing demand. In January, the company agreed to buy up to 750 megawatts of computing capacity from Cerebras over three years in a deal valued at more than $10 billion.

The commitments reported by The Information on Thursday exceed OpenAI's earlier reported agreement with the chipmaker.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, while Cerebras declined to comment.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The deal highlights the industry’s growing appetite for computing power to run inference - the process by which AI models generate responses - as companies race to develop reasoning models and applications aimed at driving wider adoption.

Sunnyvale, California-based Cerebras could disclose parts of its previously undisclosed arrangement with OpenAI as soon as Friday, the report said.

Under the deal, OpenAI will receive warrants for a minority stake in Cerebras, with its ownership potentially increasing as its spending rises, The Information reported. It added that OpenAI has also agreed to provide Cerebras about $1 billion to help fund the development of data centers that would run its AI products.

OpenAI’s total spending over the next three years could reach $30 billion, which may translate into warrants representing up to 10 per cent of Cerebras, the report added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement