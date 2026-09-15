OpenAI is working with Anthropic, Google on AI safety, Bloomberg News reports

Sept 15 : OpenAI is working with rivals Anthropic and Alphabet's Google DeepMind on AI safety, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing the ChatGPT maker's global policy chief Chris Lehane.

Global concerns about AI's existential risks have risen after the heads of America's leading AI labs came together in a show of unity over the weekend to call for a pause in the development of the technology.

Lehane said OpenAI had been in talks with Anthropic and Google for several weeks and did not believe the three AI firms needed an antitrust waiver to coordinate on safety issues, according to the report.

"It's better to try to work together to prioritize safety," Lehane said at a briefing in Washington, according to Bloomberg News.

In Washington to meet lawmakers, Lehane said OpenAI would support any bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating catastrophic AI risks, according to the report.

OpenAI, Alphabet and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.