OpenAI working on payment checkout system within ChatGPT, FT reports

OpenAI is planning to take a cut from online product sales made through ChatGPT by integrating a payment checkout system into the chatbot, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the proposals.

Merchants that fulfill orders through the payment system will pay a commission to OpenAI, the report said.

The move would allow OpenAI to tap a new source of revenue, taking advantage of the heavy user traffic on ChatGPT, in addition to its traditional subscription model.

The checkout feature is still in development, but OpenAI and partners such as e-commerce platform Shopify have been presenting early versions of the system to brands and discussing financial terms, the report said.

OpenAI and Shopify did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The two companies had announced a partnership earlier this year, shortly after the AI startup launched an enhanced shopping feature to better display products and reviews, the report added.

The Sam Altman-led company currently displays suggested products on ChatGPT through links that take users to online retailers' websites.

OpenAI said earlier this year that its annualized revenue run rate surged to $10 billion as of June, up from $5.5 billion in December 2024. The company, however, lost around $5 billion last year.