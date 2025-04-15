Logo
OpenAI is working on X-like social media platform, the Verge reports
OpenAI is working on X-like social media platform, the Verge reports

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

15 Apr 2025 11:50PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2025 11:57PM)
OpenAI is working on its own X-like social media network, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The project is still in early stages and there is an internal prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation that contains a social feed, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been privately asking outsiders for feedback about the project, the Verge said, adding that it was unclear whether the company plans to release the social network as a standalone application or integrate it into ChatGPT.

Source: Reuters
