OpenAI's applications chief Fidji Simo to step down

July 9 : OpenAI's chief of applications Fidji Simo said on Thursday she will step down from her full-time role and transition to a part-time advisory position at the ChatGPT maker after an extended medical leave.

"Three months ago, I had to go on medical leave after a severe exacerbation of a chronic illness I’ve lived with for seven years. During that time, it became clear that the road to recovery would be much longer and more complex than I had anticipated—and that I needed to focus on it fully," Simo said in a post on X.

Simo was among the three directors that joined OpenAI's board in March 2024 after Sam Altman returned as CEO.

"I am really sad about this and very grateful for all Fidji has done for OpenAI, and even grateful for her friendship and who she is as a person," Altman said in an X post.