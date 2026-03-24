OpenAI's nonprofit arm names leaders, plans to spend at least $1 billion over next year

March 24 : OpenAI on Tuesday announced key leadership appointments for its nonprofit arm and committed to investing at least $1 billion through the division over the next year in AI-related projects following a major restructuring at the ChatGPT-maker.

The OpenAI Foundation's spending will focus on measures including life sciences and medical research and workforce and community programs, OpenAI said.

In October, it announced a restructuring that allowed the company to move away from its nonprofit roots, likely to go public and help unlock more financing. The deal transformed OpenAI into a public benefit corporation controlled by a nonprofit with a stake in its financial success.

The company said on Tuesday that Robert Kaiden was joining the foundation as CFO. Kaiden has previously held senior leadership positions at Deloitte, Twitter - now called X - and luxury travel company Inspirato.

Through the investment, OpenAI will partner with institutions to use AI to research and develop treatments for Alzheimer's. It will also focus on high-mortality disease areas that do not receive enough funding, the company said.

It also said it would fund the development of AI safety measures for children and youth as well as community initiatives.

OpenAI co-founder Wojciech Zaremba is joining the foundation to lead the company's AI safety work, while Jacob Trefethen - from philanthropic funding and advisory firm Coefficient Giving - will head the foundation's life sciences efforts.