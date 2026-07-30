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OpenAI's Sam Altman discusses rogue agent and new AI models with US senators
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OpenAI's Sam Altman discusses rogue agent and new AI models with US senators

OpenAI's Sam Altman discusses rogue agent and new AI models with US senators
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to a reporter in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
OpenAI's Sam Altman discusses rogue agent and new AI models with US senators
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks with members of the press as he walks between meetings on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
OpenAI's Sam Altman discusses rogue agent and new AI models with US senators
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman uses an escalator as he walks between meetings on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
30 Jul 2026 02:44AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 03:07AM)
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WASHINGTON, July 29 : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday said he is meeting with U.S. senators to talk about his company's upcoming models, more than a week after his company disclosed that one of its AI systems had ‌gone rogue during testing. 

Altman met with Senators Raphael Warnock and Bernie Moreno on Wednesday, according to spokespeople for the senators. He is also expected to meet with Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the chamber's Intelligence Committee, a spokesperson for Warner told Reuters.

Altman told reporters on Wednesday that he discussed the hack "a little bit" with senators.

"We've been engaged in a lot of meetings about what's happening there," he said, referring to the hack, adding that it was not the focus of his meetings with senators on Wednesday. 

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Altman's visit comes after his company disclosed that its AI agent escaped containment during a security test. The agent triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face, a platform where developers store and work together on code for AI models. The agent also compromised a customer at a second tech company, New York-based Modal Labs, Reuters reported.

The incident signaled that AI's expanding capabilities are already fueling the security threat experts long feared and that even top developers can be caught off guard ​by flaws their models can exploit.

Source: Reuters
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