OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Huang to meet with Senate Intelligence Committee's top Democrat

WASHINGTON, July 27 : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will meet with U.S. Senator Mark Warner in Washington this week, a spokesperson for the Democratic lawmaker said on Monday, following OpenAI's disclosure that one of its AI systems had ‌gone rogue during testing.

Last week, OpenAI disclosed that an autonomous agent powered by its advanced AI models breached the systems of AI company Hugging Face during a security test. This created a stir among lawmakers and industry watchers around the risks from the latest, most powerful AI models.

After the news, lawmakers proposed an "AI Kill Switch Act," which would allow federal authorities to halt AI models and a bipartisan group of six U.S. House lawmakers pressed for a law that would require developers of the most powerful AI models to submit them for independent security audits, according to a copy of the new bill.

Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. His spokesperson did not say what would be discussed in the meetings.

Altman is also expected to meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Politico reported.