Oracle and OpenAI drop Texas data center expansion plan, Bloomberg News reports
Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Mar 2026 04:18AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2026 04:27AM)
March 6 : Oracle and OpenAI have abandoned plans to expand a flagship artificial intelligence data center in Texas, part of the Stargate project, after negotiations dragged over financing and OpenAI's changing needs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The collapsed talks created an opening for Meta Platforms to step in and consider leasing the planned expansion site in Abilene, Texas, from developer Crusoe, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chipmaker Nvidia helped facilitate Meta's discussions with Crusoe, the report added.

Oracle, OpenAI and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
