Oracle awarded US contract to provide government-wide HR software

WASHINGTON, June 10 : President Donald Trump's administration has awarded Oracle a contract to provide a U.S. government-wide HR platform, according to a statement, making the company a partner in its effort to overhaul federal technology systems.

Oracle will provide a cloud-based HR platform to replace the individual systems of agencies, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said in a statement on Wednesday. OPM is the federal government's HR office. OPM did not provide the total value of the contract.

Oracle's executive chairman is Larry Ellison, a longtime supporter of Trump. Ellison serves on the president's science and technology council. Oracle's selection is the latest development in Trump's plans to overhaul the U.S. government and cut costs.

Trump at the beginning of his second term in office last year appointed billionaire adviser Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to oversee that effort. Musk largely focused on shrinking the government workforce and left the administration in mid-2025.

OPM, the government office carrying out the Republican president's agenda for the federal workforce, is preparing to revamp the software agencies use to manage their employees.

Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OPM said in a statement that the agency completed hands-on testing, market research and live demonstrations before selecting Oracle for the contract. The final cost for the agreement will depend on the complexity of migrating employee data and security needs, among other factors, the agency said.