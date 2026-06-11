Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates amid AI spending worries

June 10 : Oracle reported fourth-quarter revenue that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about its spending and AI-driven disruption to traditional software demand.

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent in extended trading, after it said it expects to raise nearly $40 billion through a combination of debt and equity financing in fiscal 2027.

The company reported total revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $19.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.