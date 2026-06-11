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Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates amid AI spending worries
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Business

Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates amid AI spending worries

Oracle beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates amid AI spending worries

FILE PHOTO: Oracle's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Jun 2026 04:12AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 04:18AM)
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June 10 : Oracle reported fourth-quarter revenue that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about its spending and AI-driven disruption to traditional software demand.

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent in extended trading, after it said it expects to raise nearly $40 billion through a combination of debt and equity financing in fiscal 2027.

The company reported total revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $19.10 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
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