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Oracle, Quantinuum partner to bring quantum computing to cloud
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Oracle, Quantinuum partner to bring quantum computing to cloud

Oracle, Quantinuum partner to bring quantum computing to cloud

Oracle logo is seen in this illustration taken September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Aug 2026 04:02AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2026 04:07AM)
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Aug 11 : Quantinuum and Oracle on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership aimed at bringing quantum computing capabilities to Oracle's cloud platform, as technology firms race to commercialize the nascent technology.

Financial terms of the partnership and a deployment date were not disclosed.

Here are some details:

• Under the deal, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers will gain access to Quantinuum's Helios quantum computer through OCI's quantum service, allowing them to combine quantum computing with Oracle's graphics-processing and high-performance computing services.

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• Running on-site within OCI, Helios is expected to integrate with existing OCI services under the same governance customers already use.

• Helios, commercially launched in November, will be deployed in a U.S.-based Oracle AI data center.

• "Together, Quantinuum and Oracle plan to explore how hybrid quantum-AI infrastructure could address some of the most computationally intensive challenges facing enterprises and broaden access for universities and research institutions advancing scientific discovery and education," the companies said in a statement.

• "We believe the next phase of enterprise computing will be shaped by bringing quantum, AI and high-performance computing together," Quantinuum CEO Rajeeb Hazra said, adding that the partnership would "create a unique deeply integrated environment for hybrid workloads."

• Oracle plans to preview its quantum service in coming months, combining Quantinuum's development stack with open-source hybrid-programming frameworks to help developers build and test quantum-classical applications.

Source: Reuters
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