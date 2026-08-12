Oracle, Quantinuum partner to bring quantum computing to cloud

Aug 11 : Quantinuum and Oracle on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership aimed at bringing quantum computing capabilities to Oracle's cloud platform, as technology firms race to commercialize the nascent technology.

Financial terms of the partnership and a deployment date were not disclosed.

Here are some details:

• Under the deal, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers will gain access to Quantinuum's Helios quantum computer through OCI's quantum service, allowing them to combine quantum computing with Oracle's graphics-processing and high-performance computing services.

• Running on-site within OCI, Helios is expected to integrate with existing OCI services under the same governance customers already use.

• Helios, commercially launched in November, will be deployed in a U.S.-based Oracle AI data center.

• "Together, Quantinuum and Oracle plan to explore how hybrid quantum-AI infrastructure could address some of the most computationally intensive challenges facing enterprises and broaden access for universities and research institutions advancing scientific discovery and education," the companies said in a statement.

• "We believe the next phase of enterprise computing will be shaped by bringing quantum, AI and high-performance computing together," Quantinuum CEO Rajeeb Hazra said, adding that the partnership would "create a unique deeply integrated environment for hybrid workloads."

• Oracle plans to preview its quantum service in coming months, combining Quantinuum's development stack with open-source hybrid-programming frameworks to help developers build and test quantum-classical applications.