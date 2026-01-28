Oracle says outage at data center causes issues faced by US TikTok users

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 : Oracle said on Tuesday that issues faced by U.S. users of social media app TikTok are the result of a temporary weather-related power outage at an Oracle data center.

"Over the weekend, an Oracle data center experienced a temporary weather-related power outage which impacted TikTok," Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert said in an email.

"The challenges U.S. TikTok users may be experiencing are the result of technical issues that followed the power outage, which Oracle and TikTok are working to quickly resolve."