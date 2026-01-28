Logo
Oracle says outage at data center causes issues faced by US TikTok users
The TikTok logo is displayed during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Romina Amato

28 Jan 2026 08:17AM
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 : Oracle said on Tuesday that issues faced by U.S. users of social media app TikTok are the result of a temporary weather-related power outage at an Oracle data center.

"Over the weekend, an Oracle data center experienced a temporary weather-related power outage which impacted TikTok," Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert said in an email.

"The challenges U.S. TikTok users may be experiencing are the result of technical issues that followed the power outage, which Oracle and TikTok are working to quickly resolve."

Source: Reuters
