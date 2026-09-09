OroraTech partners with Eutelsat for infrared satellite monitoring from space

Sept 9 : German space technology company OroraTech said on Wednesday it had agreed with French satellite operator Eutelsat to deploy up to 96 infrared sensors on Eutelsat's future low-Earth orbit satellites and expand its ability to monitor wildfires, critical infrastructure and maritime activity from space.

Under the agreement, announced at the International Space Summit in Paris, OroraTech has reserved capacity for 48 hosted payloads with an option for a further 48.

The company said the deal would increase its observation capacity by nearly 500 per cent and expand what it describes as the world's largest commercial thermal imaging satellite network.

The sensors will be integrated onto Eutelsat spacecraft rather than launched on dedicated satellites, allowing OroraTech to scale up its coverage more rapidly and at lower cost.