OVHcloud launches new unit to meet demand from European militaries

April 9 : France's OVHcloud is creating a dedicated defence vertical after several European defence ministries approached it to support their military digital transformation, the datacentre operator said on Thursday.

Their needs include AI-augmented command, drone orchestration and communication interoperability across armed forces and within NATO systems alongside strict requirements on technological independence from non-European providers, OVH said in its half-year earnings statement.

OVH, Europe's leading native cloud provider, has long positioned strategic autonomy as a differentiator against U.S. peers and has been pushing for a pan-European cloud and artificial intelligence strategy.

For the first half of its financial year, the company reported 5.5 per cent organic revenue growth to 555 million euros ($648 million), driven by increased spending among its existing clients.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 8.3 per cent organically to 227 million euros, and the group confirmed its financial guidance for the full year.

($1 = 0.8570 euros)