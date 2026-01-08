Logo
Logo

Business

OVHcloud reports 6% organic growth in Q1, confirms annual guidance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OVHcloud reports 6% organic growth in Q1, confirms annual guidance

OVHcloud reports 6% organic growth in Q1, confirms annual guidance

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cloud computing company OVHcloud is seen on the company's building in Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

08 Jan 2026 02:08PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 02:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects paragraph ‌2 to say Q1 revenue was 275.3 million euros, not 273.5 million euros)

Jan 8 : French cloud computing company OVHcloud on Thursday reported a 6 per cent organic rise in its first-quarter revenue, driven by a strong performance in its Public Cloud business, and reiterated ‌its full-year 2026 guidance.

The company reported revenue ‌of 275.3 million euros ($321.5 million) for the three months through October, up from 263.5 million euros in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Public Cloud services, which account for 21 per cent of the group's total revenue, grew 15.8 per cent on a like-for-like ‍basis to 58.2 million euros. Private Cloud, encompassing dedicated servers, rose 4 per cent to 167.2 million euros.

"Thanks to this growth trajectory and our financial discipline, we can confirm all of our ​FY2026 guidance, including positive ‌free cash flow generation," OVHcloud Chairman and CEO Octave Klaba said.

The company reported a net revenue ​retention rate of 105 per cent on a like-for-like basis, signalling higher spending ⁠by existing customers.

To meet ‌rising European data sovereignty demands, OVHcloud has announced plans ​to expand its cloud infrastructure with 3-AZ regions, facilities with three distinct availability zones for enhanced ‍fault tolerance.

Following similar projects in Paris and Milan, a new ⁠3-AZ region in Berlin is slated to open by early 2027, ​the company said on ‌Thursday.

($1 = 0.8563 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement