Pakistan Finance Minister's US Exim talks covered financing for Boeing aircraft, adviser says

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 : Pakistan's Finance Minister discussed potential US Export-Import Bank financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised PIA, refinery upgrades and Reko Diq, a copper and gold mining project in southwestern Balochistan, his adviser Khurram Schehzad said in a post on X on Sunday.

Schehzad said the government was helping PIA access financing and suppliers, but was not buying aircraft and had announced no sovereign guarantee or taxpayer-funded loan. US EXIM could secure financing against the aircraft and assess the airline or lessee's creditworthiness, he said, so a sovereign guarantee was not automatic.