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Pakistan Finance Minister's US Exim talks covered financing for Boeing aircraft, adviser says
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Pakistan Finance Minister's US Exim talks covered financing for Boeing aircraft, adviser says

Pakistan Finance Minister's US Exim talks covered financing for Boeing aircraft, adviser says

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during a Reuters interview in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

27 Sep 2026 09:40PM
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ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 : Pakistan's Finance Minister discussed potential US Export-Import Bank financing for Boeing aircraft for privatised PIA, refinery upgrades and Reko Diq, a copper and gold mining project in southwestern Balochistan, his adviser Khurram Schehzad said in a post on X on Sunday.

Schehzad said the government was helping PIA access financing and suppliers, but was not buying aircraft and had announced no sovereign guarantee or taxpayer-funded loan. US EXIM could secure financing against the aircraft and assess the airline or lessee's creditworthiness, he said, so a sovereign guarantee was not automatic.

Source: Reuters
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