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Pakistan says Saudi Arabia pledges $3 billion more in financial support
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Pakistan says Saudi Arabia pledges $3 billion more in financial support

Pakistan says Saudi Arabia pledges $3 billion more in financial support
Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group’s annual spring meetings in Washington D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Pakistan says Saudi Arabia pledges $3 billion more in financial support
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud meets with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the day Pakistan hosts talks with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss regional de-escalation, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 29, 2026. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo
15 Apr 2026 11:09AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 12:15PM)
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LAHORE/DUBAI, April 15 : Saudi Arabia will help Pakistan bridge a multibillion dollar gap in its finances linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh has announced $3 billion in additional support for Pakistan and extended the rollover arrangement for an extra $5 billion deposit for a longer period, Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters in Washington.

The move underlines a deepening relationship between Riyadh and Islamabad, cemented last year by a mutual defense pact treating aggression against either as an attack on both.

"We can confirm that Saudi Arabia has agreed to a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan to support their balance of payments," a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson told Reuters.

Source: Reuters
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