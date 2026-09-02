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Palo Alto Networks beats quarterly earnings estimates, acquires AI platform Console
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Palo Alto Networks beats quarterly earnings estimates, acquires AI platform Console

Palo Alto Networks beats quarterly earnings estimates, acquires AI platform Console

FILE PHOTO: A Palo Alto Networks logo is seen in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Sep 2026 05:03AM
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Sept 1 : Palo Alto Networks beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates on Tuesday and announced the acquisition of AI-native platform Console, saying advances in artificial intelligence are making cybersecurity a higher priority for corporate technology leaders.

Here are more details:

• Palo Alto Networks said it acquired Console, an AI-native platform designed to help organizations use AI-driven analysis and action across enterprise operations.

• CEO Nikesh Arora said the acquisition will allow customers to "build agentic workflows in natural language" that can automatically flag and remediate issues.

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• The growing use of AI is increasing cybersecurity needs, as companies deploy AI at scale and face new security risks.

• The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.41 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.35 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Adjusted profit per share came in at $1.02, ahead of estimates of 98 cents.

• The company forecast fiscal 2027 revenue of between $14.10 billion and $14.20 billion, above analysts' estimate of $13.79 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks forecast fiscal 2027 adjusted profit per share of between $4.16 and $4.19, above estimates of $4.11.

Source: Reuters
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