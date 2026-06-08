Panasonic to start US data centre battery production by fiscal 2028

TOKYO, June 8 : Panasonic Holdings said on Monday it plans to start mass production of battery cells for data centre applications at a plant in the U.S. state of Kansas in the financial year 2028, which ends March 2029.

Here are some details:

• The company said it would allocate about 350 billion yen ($2.18 billion) of its previously announced 500 billion yen investment in AI infrastructure over fiscal 2026-2028 to its Energy unit, which supplies Tesla, and 150 billion yen to its Industry segment.

• Panasonic Energy also plans to build a third plant in Mexico with mass production scheduled for the fiscal year 2028.

• Panasonic Energy CEO Kazuo Tadanobu said the unit's 950 billion yen sales target for data centre-related energy storage systems in the 2028 financial year was a "minimum commitment", adding that the business would aim to lift sales to more than 1 trillion yen.

($1 = 160.1900 yen)