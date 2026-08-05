Paramount Skydance reports mixed second quarter as Warner deal faces March trial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug 4 : Paramount Skydance reported mixed second-quarter results on Tuesday, with higher streaming and studio revenue offsetting declines in television, as the company works to close its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The entertainment giant's revenue rose 1 per cent to $6.91 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.88 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Second-quarter profit came in at $41 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of $109 million or 9 cents a share.

The company's streaming business reached nearly $2.5 billion in revenue, up 9 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company said the "Yellowstone" sequel, "Dutton Ranch," and sporting events like the UFC Freedom 250 cage-match and the FIFA World Cup helped its marquee Paramount+ service add 2 million new subscribers, bringing the total to 81.6 million.

Paramount Chief Operating Officer Andy Gordon told Reuters the company has merged its streaming services onto a single technology platform, allowing it to more effectively promote content.

The company, led by CEO David Ellison, expects revenue in the current quarter ending in September to range between $6.95 billion and $7.15 billion, based on higher expected gains in streaming and studios, with profit before certain items expected to reach between $875 million and $975 million.

For the second quarter, Paramount's studio business reported revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting strong sales to third parties like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and better content licensing, offset by a weaker summer theatrical slate whose highlight was "Jackass: Best and Last," compared with last year's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

Gordon said Paramount has made headway in consumer products licensing, striking a multi-year deal with Mattel for its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles entertainment brand.

Sales for the television unit, which includes broadcaster CBS and cable networks such as Comedy Central, declined 9 per cent to $3.1 billion.

LAWSUIT

The company said the lawsuit filed by California and 11 other states, seeking to block its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros "does not reflect the realities of today's highly competitive entertainment marketplace," in its earnings statement. Ellison reiterated that he fully expects "the transaction to close."

A federal judge in California ruled on Tuesday that the lawsuit will go to trial in March next year.

Ellison published an essay in the New York Times on Tuesday, arguing that the concern over the pending merger stemmed less from market concentration than "whether I can be trusted as a steward of Warner’s CNN." Ellison promised it would remain independent, a statement that affirmed his interest in keeping the news network as part of the deal.

Paramount agreed to pause the transaction until June 2027 at the latest, as it awaits a ruling in the antitrust case.

The company could owe as much as $1.7 billion ​in ticking fees to Warner Bros. shareholders if the deal is ​delayed until then. The fee costs $7 million a day if the merger does not close by September 30.