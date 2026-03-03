Logo
PayPay, backer aim to raise roughly $1.1 billion in US IPO
PayPay’s logo is on display at an event in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

03 Mar 2026 05:16AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2026 05:24AM)
March 2 : PayPay and a selling shareholder are aiming to raise as much as $1.1 billion in an initial public offering in the United States, the SoftBank-backed Japanese payments app said on Monday.

The Tokyo-based company and a selling shareholder plan to sell nearly 55 million American depositary shares priced between $17 and $20 apiece, it said.

PayPay's IPO roadshow was initially expected to launch before markets ​opened on Monday but got postponed as markets were rattled by this weekend's attack on Iran, Reuters has reported.

The U.S. IPO market has had a rocky start to the year, with bouts of volatility prompting several companies to delay listing plans. Analysts say a strong debut from PayPay could help improve sentiment.

Wall Street's most watched gauge of investor anxiety, the Cboe volatility index‌, reached a three-month high earlier on Monday.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley are joint book-running managers for the offering.

PayPay plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PAYP."

Source: Reuters
