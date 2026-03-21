Pentagon to adopt Palantir AI as core US military system: Memo

NEW YORK: Palantir’s Maven artificial intelligence system will become an official program of record, Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg said in a letter to Pentagon leaders, a move that locks in long-term use of Palantir’s weapons-targeting technology across the US military.

In the Mar 9 letter to senior Pentagon leaders and US military commanders, Feinberg said embedding Palantir’s Maven Smart System would provide warfighters “with the latest tools necessary to detect, deter, and dominate our adversaries in all domains”.

The decision is expected to go into effect by the close of the current fiscal year, which ends in September, according to the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters and has not been previously reported.

Maven is a command-and-control software platform that analyses battlefield data and identifies targets. It is already the primary AI operating system for the US military, which has carried out thousands of targeted strikes against Iran over the last three weeks.

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Designating Maven as a program of record will streamline its adoption across all arms of the military and provide stable, long-term funding, Feinberg said.

The memo ordered oversight of Maven be moved from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency to the Pentagon’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office within 30 days. Future contracting with Palantir will be handled by the Army, the letter said.

“It is imperative that we invest now and with focus to deepen the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Joint Force and establish AI-enabled decision-making as the cornerstone of our strategy,” Feinberg wrote.

Palantir and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.