Perplexity plans 2028 IPO regardless of Anthropic or OpenAI listings, CNBC reports

June 8 : AI firm Perplexity is planning to go public in 2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an interview with CEO Aravind Srinivas.

• "Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case," Srinivas told CNBC in an interview.

• OpenAI confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO earlier on Monday, following Anthropic's filing last week. Elon Musk's SpaceX is also preparing to go public on Friday.

• "I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out," Srinivas told CNBC.

• "I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well," Srinivas added.

• "By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business," Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko told Reuters in an emailed statement.

• In 2025, addressing speculation about Perplexity's finances, Srinivas said the company was not running out of money and had no plans to go public before 2028.