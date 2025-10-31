Perplexity signs multi-year deal to use Getty's images for AI-powered search

Getty Images and Perplexity signed a global multi-year licensing agreement on Friday, allowing the AI startup to display the photo distributor's editorial and creative images across its search and discovery tools.

Shares of Getty soared 60 per cent in premarket trading following the news.

The deal will allow Perplexity to integrate Getty's API technology into its AI platforms' work flows, enabling access to high-quality visuals and improving image attribution.

Perplexity will also enhance its features to include image credits and source links, aiming to educate users on legal use of licensed content.

The partnership comes amid growing scrutiny over how AI firms use copyrighted content. Getty, which also licenses to platforms like iStock and Unsplash, has previously taken legal action against unauthorized use of its assets by other platforms such as Stability AI.