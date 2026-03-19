Philippine jeepney drivers protest as rising fuel prices cut their pay

MANILA, March 19 : The ripple effects of the war in the Middle East are hitting home hard for Philippine jeepney driver Toni Prado, whose daily earnings have been gutted by soaring fuel prices.

He was one of thousands of jeepney drivers who took to the streets across the country on Thursday to protest a more than doubling of local diesel prices after global oil prices surged because of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

"We are losing our income. What we earn just goes to paying for diesel," said Prado.

"Before I could earn at least 1,000 pesos ($16.65) for three trips, now I only take home 200 pesos," said the father of four. "How can I support my children? How can I send my daughter to school? How do I pay for electricity, water, and food?"

The Philippines relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil, and the surge in fuel prices is threatening to stoke inflation in the consumption-driven economy.

Like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, Manila has taken steps such as shortening the work week and providing fuel subsidies to counter the impact of rising costs. This week, Congress granted the president emergency powers to suspend or reduce fuel taxes.

Mody Floranda, who heads the transport group leading the national strike, said those measures were not enough, and called for the repeal of a law that stripped the government of its authority to control fuel prices.

Drivers said the pain of surging diesel prices was compounded by the suspension of a fare hike that could have provided some relief.

Jeepneys, which were originally created from abandoned U.S. military jeeps after World War Two, are a vital mode of public transport across the Philippines.

Reggie Manlapit, who has been a jeepney driver for two decades, said he needs to work longer hours but still gets less pay.

"Because of what's happening, we work longer hours and we're lucky if we can take home 200 pesos," he said.

($1 = 60.0750 Philippine pesos)