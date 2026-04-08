PIMCO weighs $14 billion debt deal for Oracle's Michigan data center, Bloomberg News reports

April 7 : Pacific Investment Management Co. is in talks with the Bank of America to help provide roughly $14 billion of debt financing to build an Oracle data center in Michigan, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If finalised, the deal could make PIMCO a key backer of the Saline Township campus, the Bloomberg report said. The financing could be structured as a bond and the U.S. investment manager could syndicate some to other investors.

Investors have scrutinized Oracle's artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out as its debt climbs. In February, Oracle said it planned to raise as much as $50 billion this year through a combination of debt and equity sales.

PIMCO's financing could be structured in a 144A format, Bloomberg said.

A 144A format is where involved parties would raise debt by selling bonds privately to large institutional investors rather than through a conventional bank loan or a fully public bond offering.

Oracle said it has made "rapid progress" in financing and developing its data center in Saline Township, adding that the effort is moving forward on time and according to plan.

PIMCO did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while BofA declined to comment.

Data center developer Related Digital is closing in on a $16 billion financing for an Oracle data center in Saline Township, Reuters had reported last week.

Oracle named Hilary Maxson as its chief financial officer on Monday, tapping an executive with deep experience in infrastructure and energy as it ramps up investments to meet surging demand for AI and cloud services.