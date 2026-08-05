Pinterest expects slower quarterly revenue growth as ad competition heats up

Aug 4 : Image-sharing platform Pinterest forecast slower revenue growth for the third quarter on Tuesday, signaling tough competition for digital advertising from bigger players including Meta's Instagram, sending its shares down 6 per cent in extended trading.

Pinterest has been expanding Performance+, its AI-powered suite for advertisers, to attract more marketers by helping them optimize and scale their campaigns with less manual effort.

As Meta continues to improve its Advantage+ ad automation tools, Reddit launched a broadly similar product and with ads becoming a larger focus for OpenAI, competition is expected to increase further.

Last month, Google revamped Google Images with AI-powered personalized feeds and visual discovery features resembling Pinterest, indicating a broader push for AI-driven search and shopping by the search-engine giant.

Pinterest expects its current-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion, representing a 13 per cent to 15 per cent growth, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.20 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

That is slower than the 18 per cent revenue growth in its second quarter. The company reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the three months ended June 30, beating estimates of $1.15 billion.

"AI is at the heart of our momentum and is a clear accelerant for our business," Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said in a statement.

Its global monthly active users rose 11 per cent to 640 million in the second quarter from a year ago, while average revenue per user rose 7 per cent to $1.86.

Earlier this year, the company completed its acquisition of tvScientific, a move aimed at extending advertisers’ reach beyond social media and into connected TV and giving Pinterest a broader pool of ad budgets.