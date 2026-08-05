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Pinterest expects slower quarterly revenue growth as ad competition heats up
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Pinterest expects slower quarterly revenue growth as ad competition heats up

Pinterest expects slower quarterly revenue growth as ad competition heats up

Pinterest logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Aug 2026 04:08AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2026 04:18AM)
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Aug 4 : Image-sharing platform Pinterest forecast slower revenue growth for the third quarter on Tuesday, signaling tough competition for digital advertising from bigger players including Meta's Instagram, sending its shares down 6 per cent in extended trading.

Pinterest has been expanding Performance+, its AI-powered suite for advertisers, to attract more marketers by helping them optimize and scale their campaigns with less manual effort.

As Meta continues to improve its Advantage+ ad automation tools, Reddit launched a broadly similar product and with ads becoming a larger focus for OpenAI, competition is expected to increase further.

Last month, Google revamped Google Images with AI-powered personalized feeds and visual discovery features resembling Pinterest, indicating a broader push for AI-driven search and shopping by the search-engine giant.

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Pinterest expects its current-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion, representing a 13 per cent to 15 per cent growth, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.20 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

That is slower than the 18 per cent revenue growth in its second quarter. The company reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the three months ended June 30, beating estimates of $1.15 billion.

"AI is at the heart of our momentum and is a clear accelerant for our business," Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said in a statement.

Its global monthly active users rose 11 per cent to 640 million in the second quarter from a year ago, while average revenue per user rose 7 per cent to $1.86.

Earlier this year, the company completed its acquisition of tvScientific, a move aimed at extending advertisers’ reach beyond social media and into connected TV and giving Pinterest a broader pool of ad budgets.

Source: Reuters
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