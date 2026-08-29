Pinterest finance chief Julia Donnelly to step down in October

Aug 28 : Pinterest's said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly will leave on October 30, and the company has launched an external search for its next finance chief.

Vikram Naidu, the image-sharing platform's vice president of finance and business operations, will be principal financial officer in the interim.

• Donelly's "leadership helped support a period in which we delivered 11 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, significantly increased operating rigor and expanded margins to ensure the ongoing health of our business," CEO Bill Ready said in a memo to employees.

• Donelly — who is leaving to pursue an opportunity at a private, early-stage company — joined Pinterest in 2023, from online furniture retailer Wayfair, where she was the global head of finance.

• The tenure saw Pinterest completing its acquisition of connected-TV advertising platform tvScientific and a $4 billion cloud-services partnership with Amazon Web Services.

• The company forecast slower third-quarter revenue growth earlier this month, a sign of tough competition for digital advertising from bigger players including Meta's Instagram.