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Pinterest finance chief Julia Donnelly to step down in October
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Pinterest finance chief Julia Donnelly to step down in October

Pinterest finance chief Julia Donnelly to step down in October

Pinterest logo is seen in this illustration taken August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

29 Aug 2026 05:08AM
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Aug 28 : Pinterest's said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly will leave on October 30, and the company has launched an external search for its next finance chief.

Vikram Naidu, the image-sharing platform's vice president of finance and business operations, will be principal financial officer in the interim.

• Donelly's "leadership helped support a period in which we delivered 11 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, significantly increased operating rigor and expanded margins to ensure the ongoing health of our business," CEO Bill Ready said in a memo to employees.

• Donelly — who is leaving to pursue an opportunity at a private, early-stage company — joined Pinterest in 2023, from online furniture retailer Wayfair, where she was the global head of finance.

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• The tenure saw Pinterest completing its acquisition of connected-TV advertising platform tvScientific and a $4 billion cloud-services partnership with Amazon Web Services.

• The company forecast slower third-quarter revenue growth earlier this month, a sign of tough competition for digital advertising from bigger players including Meta's Instagram.

Source: Reuters
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