Pinterest raises quarterly revenue forecast, boosted by tvScientific deal

Feb 18 : Pinterest < PINS.N > on Wednesday raised its forecast for first-quarter revenue after completing its acquisition of connected-TV (CTV) advertising platform tvScientific.

The revised forecast comes less than a week of its previous one, reflecting a partial-quarter contribution from the newly acquired business.

The company now expects current-quarter revenue of $958 million to $978 million, up from an earlier $951 million to $971 million.

The latest forecast comes after a difficult week for Pinterest's stock, which fell sharply after the company projected downbeat earnings pressured by tariffs, prompting concerns about softer advertising demand heading into the quarter.

The acquisition of tvScientific, announced in December 2025, is Pinterest's first major deal since 2022. It integrates tvScientific's outcome‑based CTV buying platform into Pinterest's broader performance-advertising suite.

Pinterest said the deal allows it to fold CTV into its Performance+ AI optimization tools, expanding its ability to automate media buying, use machine-learning to optimize campaigns, and provide deterministic attribution across screens.