Logo
Logo

Business

Pony AI prices HK listing, seeks to raise up to $864 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Pony AI prices HK listing, seeks to raise up to $864 million

Pony AI prices HK listing, seeks to raise up to $864 million

A logo of the autonomous driving technology startup Pony.ai is seen on a screen during an event in Beijing, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

03 Nov 2025 05:40PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2025 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony AI has set the final offer price for its Hong Kong listing at HK$139 ($17.90) per share, a filing with the exchange showed on Monday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that the firm was set to price its Hong Kong listing at HK$139 apiece, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Pony AI confirmed in the filing that it exercised the option to allot and issue 6.3 million additional new shares.

The company also said it was expecting to raise gross proceeds of about HK$6.71 billion ($863.86 million) from the offering.

The offering price represents a 4.2 per cent discount to Pony AI's Friday close of $18.68 apiece on the Nasdaq.

Bloomberg first reported the pricing guidance on Sunday evening.

The company is offering about 42 million shares in the Hong Kong listing at a maximum price of HK$180 a share, its listing prospectus had showed last week.

It will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 6.

($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement