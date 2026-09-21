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Priority Technology to go private in $1.6 billion CEO-led deal
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Priority Technology to go private in $1.6 billion CEO-led deal

Priority Technology to go private in $1.6 billion CEO-led deal

U.S. 100 dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration

21 Sep 2026 08:36PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 08:42PM)
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Sept 21 : Payments and banking solutions provider Priority Technology Holdings said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by a group led by Chairman and CEO Thomas Priore in a deal valued at about $1.6 billion.

• The group will pay $8.05 per share in cash for those it does not already own, representing a 65 per cent premium to the stock's unaffected price before the initial proposal was disclosed in November 2025.

• The agreed price is more than 30 per cent above Priore's initial offer of $6 to $6.15 per share.

• Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners have provided equity commitments for the acquisition.

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• The transaction was unanimously recommended by a special committee of independent directors following a review conducted with its legal and financial advisers.

• The agreement includes a $15.75 million termination fee for Priority and a $35.25 million reverse-termination fee payable by the buyer.

• The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Source: Reuters
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