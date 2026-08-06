Prudential shares tumble on report China will tax offshore insurance returns

BEIJING: Shares in insurer Prudential fell as much as 13 per cent on Wednesday (Aug 5) after Caixin reported Chinese mainland tax authorities have started levying personal income tax on returns from offshore insurance policies, the latest sign of greater scrutiny of offshore investments.

Authorities in Beijing and Hangzhou had already enforced the measures, applying a 20 per cent tax rate to returns from Hong Kong policies, including dividend payouts and interest earned on prepaid premiums, according to the report, which cited tax lawyers and insurance insiders.

The plan would add to Beijing’s recent moves to tighten curbs on cross-border investment channels and intensify regulatory scrutiny over outbound investments to stem capital flight.

CRACKDOWN ON CROSS-BORDER INVESTMENTS

China's finance ministry and tax authority said last month they would impose individual income tax on assets placed in offshore trusts and ​the income they generate.

A late-May crackdown by Beijing on cross-border investments and its punishment of three online brokers for helping Chinese investors buy shares in foreign markets triggered a selloff in Prudential and other firms including AIA, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

These firms derive a significant share of their business from mainland Chinese customers, and the moves sparked fears sales of insurance policies and other financial products could slow.

Hong Kong was Prudential's largest profit contributor in 2025. In its annual results in March, it attributed its 12 per cent growth in new business profit in the financial hub to sales growth across both domestic customers and visitors from China.