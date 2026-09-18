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Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center
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Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

The Rio Tinto logo is displayed above the global mining group's booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

18 Sep 2026 10:57PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2026 11:00PM)
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Sept 18 : Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon data centre in Ohio.

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS "inert-anode" technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

• Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.

• "The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level," it added.

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• Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

• The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

• Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company's 2040 net zero target.

Source: Reuters
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