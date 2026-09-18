Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

Sept 18 : Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon data centre in Ohio.

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS "inert-anode" technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

• Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.

• "The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level," it added.

• Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

• The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

• Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company's 2040 net zero target.