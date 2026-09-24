Qualcomm, Apple extend licensing agreement for chips

Sept 24 : Qualcomm said on Thursday it has extended its licensing agreement for chips with Apple, effective April 1 next year.

The partnership between the two companies has been shaped by a 2019 settlement that ended a two-year global legal battle over wireless-patent royalties and modem-chip supply. They announced the truce in April 2019 as a U.S. jury trial between them was beginning in San Diego.

Under the settlement, Apple made an undisclosed payment to Qualcomm, the companies dropped litigation worldwide and agreed to a six-year global patent licensing deal from April 1, 2019.

The agreement gave Apple an option to extend the license by two years. The companies did not respond to requests for comment on the details of the agreement.