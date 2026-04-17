Reactions of industry and leaders to Iran saying Hormuz is open

LONDON, April 17 : Iran's foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for transporting global oil and gas, was open for all commercial vessels following a ceasefire accord agreed in Lebanon.

Here are some quotes from the shipping industry and world leaders on the Iranian declaration.

SHIPPING INDUSTRY:

MAERSK

"We have noted the announcement. The safety of our crew, vessels and customers’ cargo remains our priority. Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have followed the guidance of our security partners in the region, and the recommendation so far has been to avoid transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any decision to transit the strait will be based on risk assessments and close monitoring of the security situation, with the latest developments also included in the ongoing assessments."

KNUT ARILD HAREIDE, CEO OF THE NORWEGIAN SHIPOWNERS' ASSOCIATION

"If this represents a step towards an opening, it is a welcome development. However, the situation remains unresolved, with a number of outstanding uncertainties, including questions related to the presence of sea mines, applicable Iranian conditions, and practical implementation. These aspects will need to be clarified before any transit can be assessed."

HAPAG-LLOYD

"We are now beginning to assess the new situation and the risks involved. For the time being, therefore, we are still refraining from passing through the strait," a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson later said: "We are looking into this, (Hapag-Lloyd's) crisis committee is in session. Probably we will pass soon - but too early to confirm."

ARSENIO DOMINGUEZ, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION

"We are currently verifying the recent announcement related to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, in terms of its compliance with freedom of navigation for all merchant vessels and secure passage."

WORLD LEADERS:

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

Macron said the move "goes in the right direction."

"We all oppose any restrictions or system of agreements that would, in effect, amount to an attempt to privatize the strait—and, of course, any toll system."

FINNISH PRESIDENT ALEXANDER STUBB

"Finland stands ready to work on a solution that brings stability to the region and respects international law," Stubb said on X.