Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows

Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: Reddit app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Reddit, X back up after outages impact US users, Downdetector shows
FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
28 Mar 2025 03:33AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2025 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Social media platforms X and Reddit were back online after thousands of users in the U.S. experienced disruptions on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reddit said on its status page "a fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results," confirming degraded performance that affected its website at 3:16 p.m. ET.

More than 33,000 incidents were reported at the peak of Reddit's outage, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

The number of reports for X was around 18,000 at the peak of its outage, which started around 3:03 p.m. ET for the Elon Musk-owned social media company.

X and Reddit did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement