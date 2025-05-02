Reddit's strong revenue forecast signals advertising strength, shares surge 19%

Reddit forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, betting on growing digital advertising spend on the social media platform despite uncertainty over marketing budgets, sending its shares up 19 per cent in extended trading.

The company is benefiting from its conversation placement ads format, where brands can advertise directly within discussion threads taking place in its interest-based communities known as subreddits.

Reddit's results suggest that its ad tech investments are paying off and the company is attracting advertisers at a time when the ending of a duty-free import loophole, combined with deepening trade tensions, has constrained ad budgets for some social media platforms.

Facebook-parent Meta topped revenue expectations on strong ad sales on Wednesday. In contrast, smaller rival Snap said that it would not issue a quarterly forecast due to economic uncertainty, as advertisers favor bigger platforms in tough times.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company expect current-quarter revenue to be between $410 million and $430 million, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $395.5 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reddit jostles with rival social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, for digital ads, as these platforms have become a reliable go-to for marketers because of their massive user base.

It expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $110 million to $130 million in the second quarter, beating estimates of $105.3 million.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 grew 61 per cent to $392.4 million, beating estimates of $370 million.

Daily active unique visitors rose 31 per cent to 108.1 million during the quarter, compared with estimates of 107.5 million.